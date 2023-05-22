Old Video Of Jr NTR and Ram Charan Riding Scooter Together Goes Viral

SS Rajamouli’s RRR brought together two of the brightest stars of Telugu cinema, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. This monumental collaboration sparked immense excitement among fans, who just could not wait to see both actors’ reunion for the first time. RRR was a massive hit at the box office, not just in India but globally. The film went on to win several accolades including the prestigious Oscars. Amidst the rumours of a possible fallout between the RRR leads, a heartwarming video has now surfaced, capturing Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s off-screen camaraderie. In this delightful snippet, the two stars are seen joyfully cruising around the sets of the period drama on a white scooter.

In the viral clip, Ram Charan is seen offering the scooter to Jr NTR, who accepts the offer and takes charge of the ride.

Since being posted online a week ago, the clip has amassed over 42k likes along with an outpouring of affection from fans.

A fan expressed their appreciation by stating, “See how friendly they are, why do fans fight man.”

Another user jokingly raised concern about safety, commenting, “Helmet not worn. Police will put penalty NTR SIR AND RAM SIR.”

A person praised the stars, saying, “Superheroes and best friends in India.”

Amidst the rumours of a possible rift with Jr NTR, Ram Charan attended the NTR Centenary, showing his respect to the Sr NTR. “Though people are talking about South Indian cinema and Telugu cinema becoming popular nowadays, the legendary NTR had done it and shown to the world log ago. Celebrations to recall such legends would always inspire the younger generations. We all remember him forever," Ram said, as reported by Newstap.com.

Previously, Ram Charan had also shared birthday wishes for Jr NTR. “Wishing my dear brother a very very happy birthday. Have a great year ahead. Lots of love." In response, NTR expressed his gratitude, replying, “Thank you so much, brother."

Thank you so much brother.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2023

This exchange not only dismisses doubts of fallout but also showcases the genuine affection and camaraderie between the two actors, reaffirming their strong bond.