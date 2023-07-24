Om Raut Shares 1st Tweet After Adipurush Flopped, Visits Temples in Goa: 'Eager to Seek Blessings...'

Director Om Raut returned to social media for the first time after Adipurush flopped. The film, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead, released last month and failed at the box office. While Raut has not reacted to the Adipurush’s failure, the filmmaker took to Twitter and revealed he is currently in Goa where he visited two temples — Shri Mangeshi Temple and Shri Shantadurga Temple.

Taking to the social media platform, Raut shared that visiting the two said temples takes him back to his childhood days. He added that he is always eager to visit these temples and seek blessings from these holy places. “Visiting Shri Mangeshi Temple and Shri Shantadurga Temple often takes me back to my childhood memories. Both these holy places play an important role in keeping me connected to my roots. I am always eager to seek blessings from these temples," he tweeted.

श्री मंगेशी मंदिर और श्री शांतादुर्गा मंदिर के दर्शन पाकर मैं अक्सर अपने बचपन की स्मृतियों के पास पहुंच जाता हूं। यह दोनो पवित्र स्थान मुझे मेरे जड़ों से जोड़े रखने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाते हैं। मैं इन मंदिरों से आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए भी सदैव तत्प्रयासशील रहता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/ZfoCX22Sdw— Om Raut (@omraut) July 24, 2023

Raut had been missing from Twitter since June, shortly after Adipurush released. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, Adipurush was released on June 16. The film is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana.

However, ever since its release, the film has been facing immense backlash from the audience for allegedly distorting the epic. People have expressed disappointment with the film’s dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman. Even though the makers changed the infamous ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue last month, it made no impact and several demanded boycott of the movie.