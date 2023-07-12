Om Shanti Om To Pathaan, Films Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Jawaan, has reached new heights following the release of its highly anticipated trailer. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, especially after Khan’s previous blockbuster, Pathaan, shattered numerous box-office records.

Interestingly, there is one actress who has consistently shared the screen with Khan, delivering back-to-back blockbusters—Deepika Padukone. The duo of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has proven to be a winning combination, with every movie they have starred in becoming a sure-shot blockbuster. Let’s take a look back at the remarkable films this pair has gifted us in the past.

Om Shanti Om:

This iconic film marked the debut of superstar Deepika Padukone. Released in 2007 and directed by Farah Khan, it set the foundation for an unforgettable partnership. At the time, the film grossed Rs 79 crores at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of that era.

Chennai Express:

In 2013, Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express shattered records upon its release. The film’s combination of Rahul and Meenamma’s antics, along with Shetty’s signature action, was adored by audiences. It raked in a staggering Rs 227 crores at the box office.

Happy New Year:

The trio of Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Farah Khan, who previously collaborated on “Om Shanti Om," reunited for “Happy New Year" in 2014. With the addition of Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, and Vivaan Shah, the movie became a major hit. It crossed the 200-crore mark at the box office.

Pathaan:

After a four-year hiatus, Shahrukh Khan made a powerful comeback with Pathaan and reaffirmed why he is hailed as King Khan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, became one of the biggest hits ever upon its release. Shahrukh’s new captivating look and Deepika’s femme fatale avatar sent fans into a frenzy. Pathaan ranks among the top five highest-grossing Indian films ever, reportedly earning more than a 1000-crore worldwide.