OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Gets 12A Certificate In UAE; Do You Know What Does It Mean?

Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2 has been making headlines for a long time now. The film will not hit only Indian theatres but will also be released in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Days before the OMG 2 release, it has now been reported that the film received a 12A certificate in UAE.

As reported by E-Times, OMG 2 is provided a 12A certificate in UAE which means that children above the age of 12 years are allowed to watch the movie. “There is only one cut that has been given in the UAE is frontal nudity which is also given by the Indian Censor board. But the only difference is the CBFC here has made the makers do about 34 modifications for an Adult certificate," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Interestingly, this comes days after OMG 2 received an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board in India. The film was passed with 27 changes and numerous modifications. The changes include “modified the entire portrayal of the character Shiv ji and presented him as a devotee and messenger of God. Also added a dialogue ‘Nandi mere bhakt… Jo agya prabhu," deletion of ‘frontal nudity and suitably replaced with visual of Naga Sadhus’ and removal of the ‘poster of Mood X condom on the billboard.’

OMG 2 was pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification in July this year. According to a report by India Today, the film was referred to the reviewing committee as a ‘preemptive measure’. The decision was reportedly taken to avoid the backlash that unfolded after Adipurush was released in June 2023.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. OMG 2 revolves around sex education.

OMG 2 will hit theatres on August 11. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.