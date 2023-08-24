OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's Film To Have Uncensored Version On OTT, Director Amir Rai Reveals

OMG 2, which revolves around sex education, hit theatres on August 11 after the Censor Board passed it with 27 cuts and several other modifications. However, ever since the release of the film, it has been getting immense love and appreciation from the audience. Considering all of this, the director of the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer has now revealed that an uncensored version of the film will be released on OTT soon.

“We are happy people have loved the film. The intent of the film was pure. Nobody wanted to titillate the audience, hence they liked it. We have dealt with it (the story) in a way that doesn’t sound vulgar. We talk about the reality, but in a sweet and humorous way," Rai told PTI.

“We have decided that we will show the original film (on streaming), a film that the censor never wanted people to see, but… The public has seen the film and given their verdict. If the censor board doesn’t understand it, what do we say?" the director added. However, it should also be noted that there is no clarity on OMG 2’s OTT release as of now.

For the unversed, OMG 2 was pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification in July this year i.e. a month after Prabhas starrer Adipurush faced immense backlash from the audience. Reportedly, OMG 2’s review decision was taken to avoid the backlash that unfolded after Adipurush was released in June 2023. OMG 2 was then granted an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board in India and was passed with 27 changes and numerous modifications.

Recently, Govind Namdev, who reprised his role of Pujari in OMG 2, also took to his Facebook account and penned down a long note questioning CBFC for not granting a U/A certificate to Akshay Kumar starrer. “OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts and senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made, And Censor has passed it!” he wrote.

“Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone ‘Oh My God” jaisi thoughtful aur progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya! Waah (CBFC should’ve applied some brain while assessing a pathetic film like Adipurush. But instead, they diverted all their brains in chopping a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2)," the actor added.