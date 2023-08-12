OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Earns Rs 9 Cr On Day 1

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi’s film OMG 2 had a good start at the box office. The film opened to a warm and good response from fans and critics, and the box office numbers are a proof. The Amit Rai directorial has minted over Rs 9 crores at the box office on it’s Friday. According to a report in Sacknilk, “OMG 2 performed well on its first 1 days at the box office and earned roughly ₹ 9.5 Cr India net.”

The report also stated that the film may collect over 14 crores on its second day.

OMG 2 was passed by the Censor Board with 27 modifications after it was reportedly stuck with the board for over two weeks. The film received ‘Adults only’ certificate. The satirical comedy film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! OMG 2 also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame.

In the film, Pankaj Tripathi essays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva, while Akshay Kumar is seen as a messenger of God.

The film revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) who is in court to fight a case against his son’s school and those who provided his son with misinformation about sex. Kanti also files a case against himself for not standing by his son. At court, he faces Kamini (a lawyer played by Yami Gautam). Through the movie, he points out the importance of sex education.

News18 Showsha gave the film 3.5 stars. A part of the review read, “The strongest superpower the film has its script. Amit Rai doesn’t try to add unnecessary elements to pack in the punch. The horse blinders are set to focus on sex education and that’s everything the film does. Amit also tackles the subject with sensitivity, making it a powerful and thought-provoking film. The second half is bound to feel preachy because the objective of the film is to urge people that it’s okay to talk about sex but it needs to be handled with care.”

The review also added, “OMG 2 presents a strong case that it should not be an Adults only film and that it is not trying to de-sensitise the subject but encourage conversations around sex education.”