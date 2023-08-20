OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar’s Film Stays Strong, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s recently released film OMG 2 has crossed the Rs100 crore mark in just 9 days. According to a report in Sacknilk, The film has minted Rs 10.5 crores on Saturday, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 101.58 crore. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

Check out the day-wise collection of OMG 2 here:

Day 1 : Rs 10.26 crores

Day 2 : Rs 15.3 crores

Day 3 : Rs 17.55 crores

Day 4 : Rs 12.06 crores

Day 5 : Rs 17.1 crores

Day 6 : Rs 7.2 crores

Day 7 : Rs 5.58 crores

Day 8 : Rs 5.6 crores

Day 9 : Rs 10.5 crores

Total : Rs 101.58 crores

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles.

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education.

Talking about the success of OMG 2, Yami Gautam recently shared that she was very confident about this film. “I watched it for the first time with my mother, a day before the Censor Board saw it. I was like this film is definitely going to work, I will be very surprised if it doesn’t, the tone of the film was not to sensationalise or titillate the audience. What happened later was beyond our control. I am sure it was not easy from a producer and director’s point of view. Years go into making a film. They (CBFC) are also doing their job, but to explain yourself sometimes can be very hard," she told Hindustan Times.

Earlier in an interview with ANI, the film’s director Amit Rai opened up about how Akshay was deeply involved in the making of film and how his advice helped avoid criticism over a few scenes. He said, “From narrating the script to other actors in an entertaining way to remembering all the scenes by hearing it, Akshay sir was deeply involved in the making of ‘OMG 2’ as an actor and a producer. He worked more like a creative producer. He even improvised several scenes in the film. He gave inputs on how to tweak some scenes in order to avoid criticism. The masturbation scene, for example, he asked me to shoot it properly and said, ‘We will see about it later’. I am very open in how I want to tell my stories."