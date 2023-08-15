OMG 2 Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s Film Stays Strong On Monday, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar’s recently released film OMG 2 has been showing massive growth at the box office. Within 4 days, the film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. And not just this, the film minted more sales at the box office on its first Monday, than it did on Friday! Despite being allotted lesser screens, the sequel of Paresh Rawal’s OMG has minted Rs 55 Crores at the national ticket window.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the same on X and wrote, “#OMG2 has a SUPER-SOLID Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies… Monday HIGHER than Friday, says it all… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 55.17 cr. #India biz.”

#OMG2 has a SUPER-SOLID Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies… Monday HIGHER than Friday, says it all… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 55.17 cr. #India biz.Sure, #OMG is a brand, but the love #OMG2 is getting is reflecting in its #BO… pic.twitter.com/dMxcVHsO01 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2023

He added, “Sure, #OMG is a brand, but the love #OMG2 is getting is reflecting in its #BO numbers… This franchise has only enhanced its status in the eyes and hearts of moviegoers.”

The day-wise box office collection is as follows :

Day 1 : Rs 10.26 crores

Day 2 : Rs 15.30 crores

Day 3 : Rs 17.55 crores

Day 4 : Rs 12.06 crores

Total : Rs. 55.17 crores

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).OMG 2 also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education. In one scene, Akshay announces his arrival by singing the iconic track ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Gadar, which has been retained for Gadar 2 as well. “O ghar aaja pardesi, ke teri meri ek jindri…" Akshay sings as he enters and exits the scene. The placement of the song comes as a surprise, especially since both films are locking horns at the box office.

News18’s review of Akshay and Pankaj’s OMG 2 reads: “The strongest superpower the film has its script. Director Amit Rai doesn’t try to add unnecessary elements to pack in the punch. The horse blinders are set to focus on sex education and that’s everything the film does. Amit also tackles the subject with sensitivity, making it a powerful and thought-provoking film. The second half is bound to feel preachy because the objective of the film is to urge people that it’s okay to talk about sex but it needs to be handled with care."