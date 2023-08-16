OMG 2 Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Jumps Big On Independence Day, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark

Even five days after its release, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 is going strong at the box office. The film saw a massive spike in its collection on Independence Day and collected Rs 17.10 crore across the country. With this, OMG 2 has now crossed Rs 70 crore mark at the box office.

Released on August 11, OMG 2 opened at the box office with Rs 10.26 crore. It then saw a jump and earned Rs 15.30 crore and Rs 17.55 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday respectively. On Monday, the film collected Rs 12.06 crore and on Tuesday, it again jumped big. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 72.27 crore.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles.

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education.

News18 Showsha’s review of OMG 2 reads: “The strongest superpower the film has its script. Director Amit Rai doesn’t try to add unnecessary elements to pack in the punch. The horse blinders are set to focus on sex education and that’s everything the film does. Amit also tackles the subject with sensitivity, making it a powerful and thought-provoking film. The second half is bound to feel preachy because the objective of the film is to urge people that it’s okay to talk about sex but it needs to be handled with care."