OMG 2 Box Office Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Close To Rs 100 Cr, Likely To See Big Jump Now

Eight days after its release, Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is now inching close to Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. As reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 earned Rs 5.60 crore on Friday, August 18. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 90.65 crore.

Reportedly, OMG 2 had an overall 24.53 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Friday. The news portal also claims that OMG 2 is likely to witness a massive jump in its collection on Saturday (August 19) and is estimated to earn around Rs 8 crore. Check out the day-wise collection of OMG 2 here:

DAY COLLECTION 1 Rs 10.26 Crore 2 Rs 15.3 Crore 3 Rs 17.55 Crore 4 Rs 12.06 Crore 5 Rs 17.1 Crore 6 Rs 7.2 Crore 7 Rs 5.58 Crore 8 Rs 5.6 Crore

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles.

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education.

Talking about the success of OMG 2, Yami Gautam recently shared that she was very confident about this film. “I watched it for the first time with my mother, a day before the Censor Board saw it. I was like this film is definitely going to work, I will be very surprised if it doesn’t, the tone of the film was not to sensationalise or titillate the audience. What happened later was beyond our control. I am sure it was not easy from a producer and director’s point of view. Years go into making a film. They (CBFC) are also doing their job, but to explain yourself sometimes can be very hard," she told Hindustan Times.