OMG 2 Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Mints Rs 43 Crs, Eyes Rs 50 Cr on Independence Day

The month of August has been a stellar one for the film industry. Both Gadar 2 and OMG 3, despite the box office clash have managed to stay afloat with tremendous results, thus shattering the notion that Bollywood is staggering in the post-covid era. While Gadar 2 has already crossed the 100cr mark in just three days, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 is not so far behind. Despite being allotted lesser screens, the sequel of Paresh Rawal’s OMG has minted Rs 40+ Crores in its first weekend.

As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 might be eyeing a bumper response on Independence Day. The film that highlights the importance of sex education in our lives saw an opening of Rs 10.26 Crores on Friday. It collected Rs 15.30 Crores on Saturday and Rs 17.55 Crores on Sunday. The net total of all the three days stands at Rs 43.11 Crores. Taran Adarsh took to his X account and shared the news, “FANTASTIC TRENDING… #OMG2 has an EXCELLENT opening weekend… Look at the day-wise [SUPERB] growth, the audience has spoken loud and clear… SMASH-HIT… Biz on Tue [#IndependenceDay] will be HUGE… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 43.11 cr. #India biz,’ his post read.

FANTASTIC TRENDING… #OMG2 has an EXCELLENT opening weekend… Look at the day-wise [SUPERB] growth, the audience has spoken loud and clear… SMASH-HIT… Biz on Tue [#IndependenceDay] will be HUGE… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr. Total: ₹ 43.11 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/EDB3GcSurt— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2023

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).OMG 2 also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education. In one scene, Akshay announces his arrival by singing the iconic track ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Gadar, which has been retained for Gadar 2 as well. “O ghar aaja pardesi, ke teri meri ek jindri…" Akshay sings as he enters and exits the scene. The placement of the song comes as a surprise, especially since both films are locking horns at the box office.