Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 REMOVES 'Frontal Nudity,' Condom Poster, Makes 25 Other Changes Given By CBFC

OMG 2 has been passed by the Censor Board but with 27 changes. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, has been asked to make numerous modifications to scenes, delete scenes and add disclaimers following which the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film an A certificate. News18 has gained access to a document featuring the changes that OMG 2 made as directed by the CBFC.

The changes include “modified the entire portrayal pf the character Shiv ji and presented him as a devotee and messenger of God. Also added a dialogue ‘Nandi mere bhakt… Jo agya prabhu," deleted of ‘frontal nudity and suitably replaced with visual of Naga Sadhus’ and removed the ‘poster of Mood X condom on the billboard.’ The document also revealed that OMG 2 has modified the mention of Ling and ‘the same is not used in isolation but as Shivling or Shiv, only wherever applicable.’

It has also been confirmed that OMG 2 will be 2 hours 36 minutes long.

Check out the changes made in OMG 2 below:

It was previously reported that the Censor Board has ordered over 20 changes, one of which was they wanted Akshay Kumar’s character to be changed from Lord Shiva to a messenger of God. It was claimed that the makers were unhappy with the changes and were planning to fight against the changes. “The makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages," a source told Bollywood Hungama last week. Akshay Kumar and director Amit Rai had not reacted to these claims.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. It is claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.