OMG 2: CBFC Asked To 'Scrutinise' Akshay Kumar Film 'Minutely', Panel of Experts Set Up?

OMG 2 made headlines last week when news broke out that Akshay Kumar’s film has been allegedly put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) and sent to the Revision Committee for a detailed review. While Akshay and the makers are yet to react to the claims, a new report has now claimed that the Censor Board has allegedly set up a panel to review the film ‘minutely.’ The decision comes after Adipurush kicked up a storm courtesy controversial dialogues.

“Post the Adipurush fiasco, the Central Board Of Film Certification has been instructed to exercise extreme caution over any film with religious content," a source told Zoom TV. “OMG 2 comes right after Adipurish and the CBFC has been asked to scrutinize the content minutely,” the insider added.

It is also claimed that the panel has been put together to ensure that ‘no harmful references or visuals are allowed to slip by in the content.’ The new development comes just a few days after it was claimed that OMG 2 has been put under review. The new claims also comes shotly after it was claimed that OMG 2 revolves around homosexuality.

However, Zoom TV and Hindustan Times’ sources dismissed the claims. “There is no gay angle to the OMG 2 plot. Are they mad to mix religion with sexual orientation? Two sensitive subjects in one film? Seriously?" an insider told Zoom whereas a source told HT, “The rumours that the film will deal with the subject of LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports.”

The insider added, “While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is, it will be really better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject, instead of believing all such rumours."

OMG 2 is currently slated to elease on August 11. The teaser of OMG 2 was released earlier this week and it confirmed that Akshay will be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva. The actor was seen sporting dreadlocks. While Akshay played the role of a God, Pankaj Tripathi doubles up as a devotee in the film. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil.