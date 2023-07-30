OMG 2: Film Faces New Hurdle, CBFC Asks Akshay Kumar's Role To Be Changed From Lord Shiva to THIS?

It was long confirmed that Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva in OMG 2. The trailer and the posters further added the seal to the news. While the first looks and the way he has carried himself as Lord Shiva in the pre-release footage has already impressed fans, a new report claims the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) wants director Amit Rai to change Akshay’s character from Lord Shiva to a Doot (messenger). The change seems to be one of the 20 changes and cuts that the Censor Board’s revision committee gave the film last week.

A source claimed that the requested change could severely impact the film for Akshay has been shown sporting blue skin tones in certain parts of the film. “This means the OMG 2 producers would actually have to change or delete several sequences where Akshay Kumar is shown assuming the Blue skin complexion of Lord Shiva," a source told Koi Moi. If OMG 2’s team decides on following the directed changes, it would result in OMG 2’s missing the August 11 release date mark.

“Remove the said sequences or change the colour digitally. Either way it is going to take extra time and funds,” the insider added.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that the makers are planning on delaying the film’s release to fight against the changes ordered. A source told ETimes, “The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotions of the film."

Akshay Kumar and OMG 2 director Amit Rai are yet to react to the reports. OMG 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. OMG 2 is expected to lock horns with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.