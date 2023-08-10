OMG 2 FIRST Review Out: Akshay Kumar Delivers A 'Path-Breaking' Film On Sex Education

OMG 2 FIRST Review Out: The first review of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is out, and is all praise for the Bollywood superstar’s “bold attempt". The satirical comedy film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! OMG 2 also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame.

Senior journalist Sudhir Chaudhary watched OMG 2 at a special screening and shared his review on Twitter. Lauding Akshay’s performance, Mr Chaudhary wrote, “Watched #OMG2, found it a path-breaking film on sex education, a subject we avoid speaking about in our homes and schools. Found it so funny and entertaining also, like a true-blue

@akshaykumar comedy, still with a lovely message. I think it’s a very bold attempt by an established star like #AkshayKumar who doesn’t even need to take risks. He has handled a complex subject with a lot of maturity, and conviction. I would say every teenager, parent and teacher should watch it. Unfortunately, an A certificate has turned OMG2 into an Adult film, although meant for teenagers."

OMG 2 was passed by the Censor Board with 27 modifications after it was reportedly stuck with the board for over two weeks. The film received ‘Adults only’ certificate.

It was previously claimed that the makers were unhappy with the changes and were planning to fight against them. “The makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages," a source had told Bollywood Hungama.

OMG 2 is slated to hit the theatres this Friday, August 11. It is clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 at the box office.