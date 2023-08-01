OMG 2 Gets ‘Adult Only’ Certificate With ‘No Cuts’; Akshay Kumar To Release Trailer On Aug 3?

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines ever since pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). Just ten days before the film’s release, it has now been reported that the Amit Rai directorial has received ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board.

As reported by Pinkvilla, CBFC has suggested ‘no cuts’ but only modifications for OMG 2. “After all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified but the makers after discussion with the censor board members,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The insider further claimed that OMG 2’s release is not likely to be postponed and that the makers are planning the release the film’s trailer on August 3. “The rumour mills were circulating reports about a delay in film’s release but there is no truth to those reports. OMG 2 will release on August 11 as scheduled and the aggressive marketing campaign will begin now leading to its release. The trailer is expected to drop in the next 2 days,” the source added.

It has also been reported that even though the makers of OMG 2 were initially fighting for a U/A Certificate, they realised that it would require them to make a lot of cuts. Therefore, the makers decided to respect the modifications suggested by CBFC and goahead with an A certificate.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Oh My God 2 was pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification. According to a report by India Today, the film was referred to the reviewing committee as a ‘preemptive measure’. The decision was reportedly taken to avoid the backlash that unfolded after Adipurush was released last month.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. It is claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

OMG 2 will hit theatres on August 11. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.