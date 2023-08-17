CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jailer Box OfficeOMG 2Jailer ReviewMade In Heaven 2Ghoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » OMG 2: Govind Namdev Questions Censor Board Over 'A' Certificate, Says 'Jo Dimaag...'
1-MIN READ

OMG 2: Govind Namdev Questions Censor Board Over 'A' Certificate, Says 'Jo Dimaag...'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 15:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Govind Namdev questions CBFC for not granting U/A certificate to OMG 2.

Govind Namdev questions CBFC for not granting U/A certificate to OMG 2.

OMG 2 was granted an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board in India and was passed with 27 changes and numerous modifications.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 hit theatres on August 11 and has been receiving a positive response from the audience. The film revolves around sex education and therefore received an ‘A - Adult Only’ certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification. Recently, Govind Namdev, who reprised his role of Pujari in OMG 2, took to his Facebook account and penned down a long note questioning CBFC for not granting a U/A certificate to Akshay Kumar starrer.

“OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts and senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made, And Censor has passed it!” he wrote.

“Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone ‘Oh My God” jaisi thoughtful aur progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya! Waah (CBFC should’ve applied some brain while assessing a pathetic film like Adipurush. But instead, they diverted all their brains in chopping a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2)," the actor added.

Govind Namdev concluded by saying OMG 2 is for the ‘betterment of our society’. “It will be a wise step if Censor rectify its mistake and give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers upbringing," he wrote.

For the unversed, OMG 2 was pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification in July this year i.e. a month after Prabhas starrer Adipurush faced immense backlash from the audience. Reportedly, OMG 2’s review decision was taken to avoid the backlash that unfolded after Adipurush was released in June 2023. OMG 2 was then granted an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board in India and was passed with 27 changes and numerous modifications.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 has been getting a good response from the audience. The film has already crossed Rs 70 crore mark at the box office.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. OMG 2
  2. Govind Namdev
  3. Akshay Kumar
  4. bollywood
first published:August 17, 2023, 15:11 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 15:11 IST