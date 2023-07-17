'OMG 2 In Theatres On August 11': Akshay Kumar ENDS Rumours About Film Being Put On Hold

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film OMG 2 has been surrounded by the mist of uncertainty. Last week, there were reports floating around stating that the sequel of the Paresh Rawal starrer has been allegedly put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) and sent to the Revision Committee for a detailed review. While Akshay and the makers are yet to react to the claims, the actor indirectly dismissed that claim by sharing the announcement poster of the first song from the film.

On Monday, Akshay Kumar gave us a glimpse of a poster in which Pankaj Tripathi can be seen riding a scooty with his hands in the air. He is surrounded by devotees and idols of God around him. We can also spot a tilak on his forehead. Revealing that the first song will be out tomorrow and the film will be released on its scheduled date of August 22, Akshay Kumar wrote, “#OonchiOonchiWaadi में बसते हैं भोले शंकर 🔱✨

Song out tomorrow! # OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Here’s the poster:

“Post the Adipurush fiasco, the Central Board Of Film Certification has been instructed to exercise extreme caution over any film with religious content," a source told Zoom TV. “OMG 2 comes right after Adipurish and the CBFC has been asked to scrutinize the content minutely,” the insider had shared earlier.

It also claimed that the panel has been put together to ensure that ‘no harmful references or visuals are allowed to slip by in the content.’ The new development comes just a few days after it was claimed that OMG 2 has been put under review. The new claims also comes shortly after it was claimed that OMG 2 revolves around homosexuality.

However, Zoom TV and Hindustan Times’ sources dismissed the claims. “There is no gay angle to the OMG 2 plot. Are they mad to mix religion with sexual orientation? Two sensitive subjects in one film? Seriously?" an insider told Zoom whereas a source told HT, “The rumours that the film will deal with the subject of LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports.”

The insider added, “While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is, it will be really better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject, instead of believing all such rumours."

OMG 2 is currently slated to elease on August 11. The teaser of OMG 2 was released earlier this week and it confirmed that Akshay will be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva. The actor was seen sporting dreadlocks. While Akshay played the role of a God, Pankaj Tripathi doubles up as a devotee in the film. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil.