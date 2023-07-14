OMG 2 Is About A Gay Boy Dying By Suicide? Here Is The Truth About Akshay Kumar Film's Plot

OMG 2 once again grabbed headlines on Thursday after an alleged post claimed that the story of Akshay Kumar starrer is based on homosexuality. Now, a source close to the film has dismissed the viral post as “baseless". OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God!, in which Paresh Rawal lodges a case against God and Akshay Kumar plays Lord Krishna. In the sequel, Akshay has taken on the role of Lord Shiva.

“The rumours that the film will deal with the subject of LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports,” the source close to the film told Hindustan Times. The insider added, “While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is, it will be really better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject, instead of believing all such rumours."

The post, which spread like wildfire on Reddit, claimed that OMG 2 is about “a gay guy who gets bullied in college and commits suicide. Hurt by it, the college professor (Pankaj Tripathi) tried to make sex education compulsory so that students could learn and bullying will reduce. The religious oppose it calling it ‘against God’s will’. The case follows with the help of Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar)."

Meanwhile, a recent report in India Today.in also claimed that the Censor Board has put a hold on the release of OMG 2. The development comes shortly after Adipurush sparked controversy for its over colloquial dialogues.

The teaser of OMG 2 was released earlier this week and it confirmed that Akshay will be seen playing the role of Lord Shiva. The actor was seen sporting dreadlocks. While Akshay played the role of a God, Pankaj Tripathi doubles up as a devotee in the film. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).