OMG 2 Is Akshay Kumar FIRST Film In 12 Years To Get ‘Adult Only’ Certificate? Know Here

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Oh My God 2. While the film has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons even before its release, it was recently reported that OMG 2 has finally received an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board.

It is now being said that Amit Rai directorial is Akshay Kumar’s first film in 12 years to get an adults-only certificate. The last time an Akshay Kumar starrer got an ‘A’ certificate was Desi Boyz in 2011. Besides the Khilaadi star, the film also starred Chitrangada Singh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Talking about OMG 2, the film was pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification last month. According to a report by India Today, the film was referred to the reviewing committee as a ‘preemptive measure’. The decision was reportedly taken to avoid the backlash that unfolded after Adipurush was released in June 2023.

However, earlier today, a report by Pinkvilla claimed CBFC has suggested ‘no cuts’ but only modifications for OMG 2. “After all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified but the makers after discussion with the censor board members,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

It should also be noted that the makers of OMG 2 have not issued any official statement regarding the film’s certification as of now.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. It is claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

OMG 2 will hit theatres on August 11. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.