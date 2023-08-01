OMG 2 Makes 27 Changes For A Certificate, Ayushmann Khurrana Cross Dresses In Dream Girl 2 Trailer

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 was given an A certificate by the Censor Board after the film incorpotad 27 changes. The film was asked to make numerous modifications to scenes, delete scenes and add disclaimers following which the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certified the film. News18 has gained access to a document featuring the changes that OMG 2 made as directed by the CBFC.

Read more here: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 REMOVES ‘Frontal Nudity,’ Condom Poster, Makes 25 Other Changes Given By CBFC

Mahesh Bhatt has left Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans furious with the way he greeted Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss OTT 2. On Tuesday, videos from the Salman Khan-hosted show surfaced online revealing that the ace director entered the Bigg Boss house to meet his daughter, actress-director Pooja Bhatt. She is among the most popular participants this year. While their teary reunion has made headlines already, fans are miffed with his approach to Manisha Rani.

Read more here: Mahesh Bhatt ‘Kissing’ Manisha Rani On Bigg Boss OTT 2 Makes Fans Angry: ‘This Is So Uncomfortable’

Super Dancer Chapter 3 landed in trouble recently after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) accused the judges of the kids’ dance reality show of asking ‘vulgar and sexually explicit questions’ to one of the contestants. Days after, Anurag Basu has now admitted that whatever happened on the show was ’embarrassing’ and that he should have avoided it. He said, “I will not defend this because I understand how embarrassing this was for the parents."

Read more here: Anurag Basu Admits Super Dancer 3 ‘Vulgar’ Incident Was ‘Embarrassing’, Says ‘I Should Not Have…’

Made In Heaven season 2 is finally happening! On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the highly-anticipated season 2 of Made In Heaven and it has promises a lot more drama. The second season of the International Emmy nominated show is spread across seven episodes and the trailer has already revealed that fans will see new brides in form of Radhika Apte and Mrunal Thakur, among others, while the wedding planners — Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala — tackle their own problems.

Watch the trailer here: Made In Heaven 2: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala Bring Back Wedding Season and It’s High On Drama

In an exclusive chat with News18 at the launch of the Dream Girl 2 trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about cross dressing as a woman in the movie. The actor told News18, “Ekta is a smart producer and she got the work of hero and heroine from one person and this time it is my aspiration to be nominated in the Best Actress category (laughs). Jokes aside, it wasn’t really difficult. I had to lose a bit of weight and thanks to my metabolism I could do it quickly. But my respect for women and my female co-actors has gone really high. There is a lot of comedy of errors in the film and I am sure the audience will really enjoy it."

Read more here: Ayushmann Khurrana on Dream Girl 2: ‘Would Like to Be Nominated as Best Actress for This’ | Exclusive