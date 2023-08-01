OMG 2 Release Date Remains Unchanged, Run-Time of Akshay Kumar Starrer Revealed

Amid the speculations that Oh My God 2‘s release might be changed due to the film’s issue with the clearance from the censor board, it has now been cleared that Akshay Kumar starrer will hit theatres on August 11. This means that the makers are going ahead with the originally scheduled release date and the film is not getting postponed.

On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and announced that OMG 2 will hit theatres on August 11 only. He also revealed that the film’s run-time is 2 hours 36 minutes. Check out his Tweet here:

This comes hours after it was reported that Amit Rai directorial got an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification. Earlier today, a report by Pinkvilla claimed CBFC suggested ‘no cuts’ but only modifications for OMG 2. “After all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified but the makers after discussion with the censor board members,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Meanwhile, it is now being said that Akshay Kumar is likely to release the trailer of OMG 2 on August 3. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this so far.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. It is claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

OMG 2 will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.