OMG 2 Review: Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar Present a Strong Case for Sex Education

OMG 2 Review: When I first heard that OMG 2 is going to grapple with the issue of sex education, I was intrigued and a little apprehensive at the same time. The subject of sex and sex education has always been a sensitive subject to deal with so it was a given that Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and team were either going to ace it or it could backfire brutally. Having watched the film now, I can safely say, they managed to tackle the subject with sensitivity and force you to think as well.

OMG 2 revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) who is in court to fight a case against his son’s school and those who provided his son with misinformation about sex. Kanti also files a case against himself for not standing by his son. At court, he faces Kamini (a lawyer played by Yami Gautam). Through the movie, he points out the importance of sex education.

OMG 2 is out and out a Pankaj Tripathi show as compared to OMG: Oh My God, where Paresh Rawal and Akshay were balanced heroes. Pankaj carries the film on his shoulder solely. He reminds everyone what a stellar actor he is with this powerful yet not-in-your-face performance. Meanwhile, Akshay comes in to give the necessary nudge. His role appears to be an extended cameo and it could possibly be his best performance in the last two years. He doesn’t overshadow Pankaj in his scenes with his star power but helps him elevate his scenes.

Yami, on the other hand, is menacing as the opposition lawyer. The actress gives Pankaj a good competition, in the courtroom and on the screen, that she gets under your skin and rightly so. The supporting cast delivers powerful performances as and when they are in the spotlight. They keep the film sailing.

The strongest superpower the film has its script. Amit Rai doesn’t try to add unnecessary elements to pack in the punch. The horse blinders are set to focus on sex education and that’s everything the film does. Amit also tackles the subject with sensitivity, making it a powerful and thought-provoking film. The second half is bound to feel preachy because the objective of the film is to urge people that it’s okay to talk about sex but it needs to be handled with care.

Although the story is kept straight, it’s the witty dialogue that keeps the film going. Not only does Amit invest in presenting his point in a way to not make anyone watching uncomfortable but also adds in a few slang words to keep it funny.

Now, here’s where my issue with the film arises. In an attempt to not misrepresent a statement or a dialogue, Amit opts for pure Hindi. The language is so refined that there are points where I got lost in translation. The issue was more prominent in the first half. This made it difficult to keep up. Fortunately, the dialogues in the second half are eased out a little, allowing me to wrap my head around the statements.

Another issue that I had with the film is the pace, especially in the first half. In order to pack in the central point of the film, introduce God’s messenger and put the court in session, the first half feels like it’s running a race towards the interval. By the time you hit the mid-mark, you have so much on your plate to process. Thankfully, the second half feels a lot more spaced out.

OMG 2 presents a strong case that it should not be an Adults only film and that it is not trying to de-sensitise the subject but encourage conversations around sex education.

Bottom line: OMG 2 is unlike OMG: Oh My God. The first part had a little more comedy and a breezy approach. However, OMG 2 is heavy on dialogue and serious. Although it could feel preachy, it deserves a watch.