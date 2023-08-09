OMG 2: Sadhguru Backs Akshay Kumar Starrer, Not In Favour of Film Getting 'Adult Only' Certificate

Days after Akshay Kumar held a special screening of his upcoming movie OMG 2 for Sadhguru, the latter has now expressed that he is not in favour of the film getting an A (Adult Only) certificate. Recently, Sadhguru took to twitter and mentioned that adolescents (children of age between 10 to 19 years) should also be allowed to watch the film.

“‘A’ Certificate in this case should include Adolescents. That’s where it matters most. Education about understanding human biology and responding to the biological needs of an individual in a dignified and responsible way is very needed to build a Nation that is Fair & Just to all involved," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar also expressed gratitude towards Sadhguru and replied, “Thank you so much @SadhguruJV. Hope the message reaches far and wide, in the right spirit."

For the unversed, OMG 2 received an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board in India. The film was passed with 27 changes and numerous modifications. The changes include “modified the entire portrayal of the character Shiv ji and presented him as a devotee and messenger of God. Also added a dialogue ‘Nandi mere bhakt… Jo agya prabhu," deletion of ‘frontal nudity and suitably replaced with visual of Naga Sadhus’ and removal of the ‘poster of Mood X condom on the billboard.’

Akshay Kumar’s film was pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification in July this year i.e. a month after Prabhas starrer Adipurush faced immense backlash from the audience. Reportedly, OMG 2’s review decision was taken to avoid the backlash that unfolded after Adipurush was released in June 2023.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. OMG 2 revolves around sex education.

OMG 2 will hit theatres on August 11.