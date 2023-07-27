OMG 2 Song Har Har Mahadev Out: Akshay Kumar Performs Shiv Tandav, Gives Major Goosebumps; Watch

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is surely one of the most highly anticipated films. The makers are continuously increasing the excitement level among the fans. They have released the second track of the film. Akshay shared the track on his social handle and it will surely give you goosebumps. The whole aura of the song is captivating. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, the actor wrote, “#HarHarMahadev song out now: http://bit.ly/HarHarMahadevOMG2. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11.” The video opens with people dressed in Lord Shiv attire and dancing. In the background, the Shiv mantra can be heard. There are glimpses of Akshay Kumar also. He is seen sitting on a chair and is dressed as Shiva. And suddenly the scene shifts and he is seen doing Shiv Tandav. The mantra goes on and not for a second you will be able to remove your eyes. We can also see Pankaj Tripathi in the crowd hailing Lord Shiva’s name.

Watch the song here:

The film will release in theatres on August 11, 2023. The first movie of the franchise starred Paresh Rawal in which he lodges a case against God and Akshay Kumar plays Lord Krishna. In the sequel, Akshay has taken on the role of Lord Shiva.

The teaser for OMG 2 was released recently in which Akshay was seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi was seen essaying the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam will be seen as a lawyer in the film. From the teaser, it looked like the film will revolve around Lord Shiva helping out his devotee with a big tragedy.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The makers have announced the release date and it will hit the silver screen on Eid next year. It has been touted as one of the biggest action thrillers of 2024.