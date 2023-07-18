OMG 2 Song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Akshay Kumar Drops First Track, Teases REAL Plot of Film; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Oh My God 2 is one of the most-awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers recently dropped a soulful number from the film. Titled Oonchi Oonchi Waadi, the song talks about having faith in the divine Lord Shiva and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. Sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi, the lyrics have been penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings.

A sequel to the much-celebrated OMG-Oh My God, OMG2 is a social comedy/drama starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on August 11, 2023. The first movie of the franchise starred Paresh Rawal in which he lodges a case against God and Akshay Kumar plays Lord Krishna. In the sequel, Akshay has taken on the role of Lord Shiva.

The music video sets the premise of the film. In the video, one can see a school boy being hit by a train. Earlier, a post went viral on social media platform Reddit which claimed OMG 2 will revolve around homophobia. If the post is to be believed, OMG 2 will begin with the death by suicide of a gay boy who was bullied in school. The post further argued that following the death, Pankaj Tripathi will force to make sex education compulsory in school but certain religious organisations will oppose it.

“A gay guy gets bullied in college & commits suicide. Hurt by it, the college professor (Pankaj Tripathi) tried to make sex education compulsory so that students could learn and bullying will reduce. The religious oppose it calling it ‘against God’s will’. The case follows with the help of Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar)," the post reads.

A source close to the production house later rubbished the reports. An insider informed Hindustan Times that, “The rumours that the film will deal with the subject of LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports.” The source further added, “While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is, it will be really better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject, instead of believing all such rumours."

The teaser for OMG 2 was released earlier last week in which Akshay was seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi was seen essaying the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam will be seen as a lawyer in the film. From the teaser, it looked like the film will revolve around Lord Shiva helping out his devotee with a big tragedy.