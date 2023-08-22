OMG 2 Star Aarush Varma Hasn't Watched His Own Movie Due to A Rating: 'I'm 16, I Was Upset' | Exclusive

OMG 2 has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences since its release. The film, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, marked the debut of young actor Aarush Varma. The actor plays Pankaj’s son for whom Pankaj’s character fights in court in the movie. While Aarush has impressed viewers with his performance, the actor told News18 that he has not got a chance to see his own movie due to the A-rating. Aarush is 16 years old.

In a candid conversation with us, Aarush confessed he was upset that he couldn’t watch the film at the premiere but Akshay Kumar made up for it by inviting him to the film’s party. “I was very upset after the premiere. Even though it was a great night, I was upset because I didn’t get to see my movie. It has received an A certificate and I am 16. But, my mom and my sister were acting very suspicious. I asked them what was going on and they told me that Akshay sir has invited us for the party after the premiere. I was in disbelief," he admitted.

Sharing his experience of attending the party, Aarush said, “We went to the party, I met the director, I reunited with Akshay sir, Pankaj sir and Yami ma’am, and others who were in the film. It was already a big thing for me to share a room with such big stars. But when I took my parents to meet these actors, they complimented me, they spoke about highly about me. Akshay sir said, ‘You were the soul of the film, we couldn’t have made it without you. If you don’t get at least five international awards, my name is not Akshay Kumar.’ Even Pankaj sir told my dad, ‘Isse field se nikalne mat dena, ye issi ke liye bana hai.'"

OMG 2 has done great business at the box office despite the A certificate. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed on Monday, “Critical acclaim is important… But audience validation is the ultimate reward… #OMG2 puts up a SOLID SHOW in Weekend 2… To withstand a GOLIATH like #Gadar2 is a humongous achievement… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 113.67 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."