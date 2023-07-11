Did You Know Akshay Kumar Quit Non-Veg After Signing OMG? Here's Why

Akshay Kumar had once revealed that playing Lord Krishna in OMG: Oh My God! was one of his most challenging roles. Ahead of the release of the teaser of its sequel OMG 2, let’s take a look back at an interesting trivia from the original film. It was reported that Akshay Kumar had quit non-veg after signing OMG: Oh My God!

There were reports that Akshay’s mother had asked him to quit meat as she was a follower of Lord Krishna. “His mother is a devout follower of Lord Krishna. She feels he should follow the principles taught by the Lord that includes a vegetarian diet," a source had informed at the time.

“Normally his mother keeps away from his Bollywood matters. But when Akshay told her about the film and his character, she requested him to stick to greens only. Being a doting son, this was one request Akshay was more than happy to accede to," the source continued.

Akshay’s mother apparently told the actor to continue with his vegetarian diet till he completed shooting for the film. Akshay reportedly took his mom’s suggestion seriously and followed it with full dedication.

Now, Akshay is gearing up for the release of OMG 2. The satirical comedy film is a sequel to Akshay’s 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! The poster, which was unveiled last week, featured Akshay in Lord Shiva avatar. OMG 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil.

Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar from Oh My God 2 has received mixed response on social media. While his fans are impressed with Akshay’s look, a section of the internet has warned the Bollywood actor against hurting religious sentiments.