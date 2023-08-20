Omg 2 Star Yami Gautam Reacts To Gadar 2 Breaking Box Office Records: 'I Was So...' | Exclusive

Gadar 2 is breaking all box office records since its release. The film, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, collected Rs Rs 336.20 cr crores in India in just 10 days. The film is expected to enter the Rs 350 crore club on Sunday and register a spot in the Rs 400 crore club. Gadar 2 had clashed with OMG 2. While the latter has also done good business, despite the A certificate rating, OMG 2 star Yami Gautam is nothing but happy for Gadar 2 and Sunny Deol. Speaking exclusively with News18, Yami said that she is a fan of Sunny and wants only good things for him.

“We’re all Sunny sir’s fans. There are some actors, no matter what, even if you don’t ever happen to meet them or in an event like this (the clash), it doesn’t matter. You really want only good things to happen to them and definitely, Sunny sir, he’s one of the most loved actors. I was so happy to see their film is doing so well, got such a massive response," she told us.

Speaking about Gadar 2 and OMG 2’s releasing together, Yami added, “You can’t see it as a clash as people in the industry. You can only hope that both films do well. Both film have their own audience. In fact, for the same kind of audience, they have two options now instead of just one. Hence, both films are doing well. I am just happy for Sunny sir."

Although Yami Gautam left no stone unturned during the promotions of OMG 2, the actress did not shy away from giving Gadar 2 a couple of shoutouts too. Just days before Gadar 2’s release, the actress shared a picture in which she was posing with one of the handpump installments that was placed by the makers of Gadar 2 as part of the promotional activities. Yami’s photo took no time to go viral.

Yami told us that the photo was taken at the special screening of OMG 2. “I saw that Gadar 2 installment at the screening of OMG 2 and I had a little moment (to myself) and as soon as I stepped out, I saw that and I got really excited. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is something I really want to do.’ When I saw the handpump, I said I really want this moment," she said excitedly.

Meanwhile, trade expert Taran Adarsh noted that even OMG 2 has done great business at the box office. On Sunday, he revealed, “100 NOT OUT… #OMG2 speeds yet again… The *current trends* suggest, #OMG2 should comfortably cross ₹ 125 cr mark… Whether or not it reaches/crosses ₹ 150 cr will depend on how #DreamGirl2 fares… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr. Total: ₹ 101.61 cr. #India biz."