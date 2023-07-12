CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Amid OMG 2 Teaser, Akshay Kumar's Comment On Gods Goes Viral: 'Stop Wasting Milk, Oil On Gods'
1-MIN READ

Amid OMG 2 Teaser, Akshay Kumar's Comment On Gods Goes Viral: 'Stop Wasting Milk, Oil On Gods'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 08:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in OMG 2 in which he plays Lord Shiva avatar.

Akshay Kumar's old statement about 'wasting oil and milk on Gods' is going viral amid the release of OMG 2 teaser.

Hours after the release of OMG 2 teaser, Akshay Kumar’s old statement on Gods has surfaced on Twitter. The teaser of OMG 2 received an overwhelming response from all quarters, with netizens praising Akshay’s entry scene and Pankaj Tripathi’s acting in the promo. OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God!

While netizens continue to shower love on Akshay for the impressive teaser, the actor’s old comments about “wasting oil and milk on Gods" has created a stir on social media. Self-proclaimed film critic KRK tweeted the video on his official Twitter account. In the video, Akshay talks about how people should “stop wasting so much oil and milk on Gods" and rather give food to farmers who are dying of hunger and money.

“Why are you wasting so much of oil and milk on God. Where is it written that God says, ‘Mujhe doodh dena and Hanuman saying mere ko tel daal.’ I don’t understand why people are wasting so much. At the same time we say that farmers are dying due to less food and money, so give it to them instead. I go to temples and there’s so much of waste," Akshay says in the old interview with Marathi news channel ABP Majha.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is set to hit the theatres on August 11. The film has locked the release date, confirming that it will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. OMG 2 also clashes with Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. Previously, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was also slated to release on the same date. However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga decided to delay the release to December after realising that there is a sizable amount of post-production work left on the film.

