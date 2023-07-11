CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Movies » Amid OMG 2 Teaser, Akshay Kumar's Old Statement Goes Viral: 'I Don't Believe In Any Religion'
1-MIN READ

Amid OMG 2 Teaser, Akshay Kumar's Old Statement Goes Viral: 'I Don't Believe In Any Religion'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 07:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar surprised everyone with his Lord Shiva avatar in OMG 2, a satirical comedy. Amid its teaser release, Akshay's old statement on religion has gone viral.

Hours before the release of OMG 2 teaser, Akshay Kumar’s old statement on religion has gone viral. OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG in which Paresh Rawal lodged a case against God and Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna. In the sequel, Akshay has taken on the role of Lord Shiva.

Akshay’s Lord Shiva look has been met with mixed reactions, with a section of netizens being skeptical about how the sacred character will turn out to be. Of late, mythological films including Adipurush and Brahmastra have been accused of hurting religious sentiments, and hence, there’s been a paranoia amongst the people regarding the films on such subjects.

Amid all this, Akshay’s old statement on religion has resurfaced on the internet. At the time of Sooryavanshi release, Akshay Kumar had said in an interview that there was only one religion and that was “being an Indian”, and his movie reflected the same sentiment.

“I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven’t looked at it on the basis of the religion,” Akshay told PTI in an interview.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently announced that the teaser of OMG 2 would be released on 11th July, a month before the release of the film on 11the August. The film also features Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

RELATED NEWS

The release of the sequel of OMG is expected to clash with the sequel of another much-awaited sequel Gadar 2, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c...Read More
Tags:
  1. Akshay Kumar
  2. bollywood
  3. OMG 2
first published:July 11, 2023, 07:45 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 07:45 IST