OMG 2 Teaser: Fans Feel Goosebumps as Akshay Kumar Emerges From Ganga as Lord Shiva, Say 'Maza Aagaya'

OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar released the teaser of OMG 2 and it has impressed fans. The actor took to his social media accounts and released the teaser, revealing that he is playing Lord Shiva. The teaser opens with a worried Pankaj Tripathi desperately asking for help from God. Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva is then seen emerging from the river Ganga and reaching out to Pankaj’s character, offering to be his support.

The actor’s entry scene has impressed fans, with many confessing they felt goosebumps as he rose from the waters. Many also noticed the camera angle in the scene Akshay receives the abhishek under the water pipe. The camera is place as such that Akshay’s Lord Shiva is seen being showered with water while the crescent moon sits perfectly on his head. Many also applauded the nandi reference in the teaser.

Also read: OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar Gives Goosebumps As Lord Shiva; Fans Call It ‘Blockbuster’

Fans took to social media and dubbed the teaser as one of the best they’ve seen in a while.

Addicted to this Scene Yaar ❤️…… Kya mass Elevation Diya hai director ne#OMG2Teaser pic.twitter.com/w7NhzlY3ju— 丂нυ͢͢͢внαηкαя ⚡ Leͥgeͣnͫd ᴳᵒᵈ (@Akshay_1God) July 11, 2023

Makers did a very good job to attach some clips of #OMG part 1 in the #OMG2Teaser. The teaser looks rock solid, the entry of #AkshayKumar gives you goosebumps with that catchy BGM. And what to say about Pankaj Tripathi. Overall a very good teaser. pic.twitter.com/Aykv48mpY6— ＲＯＭＥＯ (@iromeostark) July 11, 2023

A good first introduction with #OMG2Teaser doesn't reveal much about films concept or storyline, exictement for trailer is sky-high.@akshaykumar & @TripathiiPankaj chemistry gonna be entertaining for sure! pic.twitter.com/vp5uK2Y4tv— Ajju (@Iam_Stuck) July 11, 2023

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. OMG 2 is set to release on August 11.