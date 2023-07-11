CHANGE LANGUAGE
OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar Gets MAJOR Warning Over Lord Shiva's Portrayal; Teaser To Be Out At 11AM

Live now

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 08:49 IST

Mumbai, India

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar leaves fans impressed with his Lord Shiva avatar.

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: The teaser of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is finally releasing today at 11am on social media. Akshay’s look from Oh My God 2 has already got everyone excited. The satirical comedy film is a sequel to Akshay’s 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! The poster, which was unveiled last week, featured Akshay in Lord Shiva avatar. OMG 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govila.

Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar from Oh My God 2 has received mixed response on social media. While his fans are impressed with Akshay’s look, a section of the internet warned the Bollywood actor

Jul 11, 2023 08:49 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Here's the teaser announcement

In the OMG 2 teaser announcement video, Akshay Kumar walks toward the camera, embodying the intense persona of Lord Shiva, as chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ are heard in the background.

Jul 11, 2023 08:40 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Fans are excited to see Arun Govil, Akshay Kumar together

Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV show Ramayan, is collaborating with Akshay Kumar in OMG 2, and fans are super excited to see the duo share the screen space together for the first time.

Jul 11, 2023 08:35 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Meet the cast of Oh My God 2

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. The film, directed by Amit Rai, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Aamir Naik and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame.

Jul 11, 2023 08:28 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE: Akshay Kumar starrer to clash with Gadar 2

The release of OMG 2 is expected to clash with another much-awaited movie sequel Gadar 2, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Both the films will hit the theatres on August 11.

Jul 11, 2023 08:24 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: What time is the teaser releasing?

Akshay Kumar on Monday informed fans that the teaser of OMG 2 will be releasing today at 11am.

Jul 11, 2023 08:15 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay's look leaves fans impressed

Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar from Oh My God 2 has received mixed response on social media. However, his fans are super impressed by his look.

Jul 11, 2023 08:13 IST

OMG 2 Teaser LIVE: Netizens warn Akshay Kumar

Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, Akshay Kumar gets warning from a section of the internet against hurting religious sentiments.

against hurting Hindu sentiments. Of late, mythological films including Adipurush and Brahmastra have been accused of hurting religious sentiments, and hence, there’s been a paranoia amongst the people regarding the films involving Hindu Gods.

Latest News