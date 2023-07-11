OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar Gets MAJOR Warning Over Lord Shiva's Portrayal; Teaser To Be Out At 11AM

Live now
OMG 2 Teaser LIVE Updates: The teaser of OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, is finally releasing today at 11am on social media. Akshay’s look from Oh My God 2 has already got everyone excited. The satirical comedy film is a sequel to Akshay’s 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God! The poster, which was unveiled last week, featured Akshay in Lord Shiva avatar. OMG 2 will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govila.
In the OMG 2 teaser announcement video, Akshay Kumar walks toward the camera, embodying the intense persona of Lord Shiva, as chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ are heard in the background.
Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV show Ramayan, is collaborating with Akshay Kumar in OMG 2, and fans are super excited to see the duo share the screen space together for the first time.
Who all are excited for this combo?
OMG2 TEASER TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/8VowiEA0zE
— Akshay Kumar 24×7 (@Akkistaan) July 10, 2023
OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. The film, directed by Amit Rai, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Aamir Naik and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame.
The release of OMG 2 is expected to clash with another much-awaited movie sequel Gadar 2, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Both the films will hit the theatres on August 11.
Akshay Kumar on Monday informed fans that the teaser of OMG 2 will be releasing today at 11am.
११:०० 🔱
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 10, 2023
Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar from Oh My God 2 has received mixed response on social media. However, his fans are super impressed by his look.
Ahead of the release of OMG 2 teaser, Akshay Kumar gets warning from a section of the internet against hurting religious sentiments.
Since I really liked the concept of OMG Part 1, it really was the movie which new gen would boycott. I will also watch #OMG2 not with the motivation to bar part 1, but to show to the real cinema, not just to hurt or point out religious sentiments which is a good way to earn views
— Agnivai (@agni_vai) July 10, 2023