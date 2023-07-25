OMG 2 To Get Clearance Soon? Censor Board Feels Akshay Kumar's Film 'Slightly Controversial': Report

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons for a long time now. Earlier this month, it was reported that the film has been pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification. Now, if a recent report is to be believed, the censor board believes that the content of OMG 2 is ‘slightly controversial’.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, OMG 2 is likely to get clearance from the censor board in the next 2 days following which the makers will being with their marketing plan. “It’s less than 20 days to go for release and the team is literally on fire to spread awareness around the film. The latest that they can wait is till coming Monday; after that, there will be very little time to release," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“A 10-Day campaign is needed for OMG 2 from trailer to release and the team is hoping all of it to be settled. Right, there is ample panic amongst the team, and Akshay Kumar too is pulling all his contacts to get OMG 2 cleared for a theatrical release," the source added.

For the unversed, earlier this month, it was reported that Oh My God 2 has been pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification. According to a report by India Today, the film has reportedly been referred to the reviewing committee as a ‘preemptive measure’. The decision has reportedly been taken to avoid the backlash that unfolded after Adipurush was released last month.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Recently, Akshay Kumar recently shared a new poster of the film on social media and clarified that OMG 2 will hit theatres on August 11. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.