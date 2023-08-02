CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » OMG 2 Trailer Live Updates: Akshay Kumar Film 'About Gods' Sparks Row Over 'Adults Only' Certificate, Makers DELETE 'Frontal Nudity'

Live now

OMG 2 Trailer LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva avatar in the film has stirred up a controversy. The film has received an 'Adult only' certificate from CBFC.

August 02, 2023

OMG 2 Trailer LIVE Updates: OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

OMG 2 Trailer LIVE Updates: The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is finally releasing today. Directed and written by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, Govind Namdev and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. OMG 2 is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Ahead of its theatrical release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film, without suggesting any cuts. However, it has recommended about 27 modifications.

The makers of OMG 2 released a one-minute-26-second teaser of the movie last month, sharing a glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar

Aug 02, 2023 07:57 IST

OMG 2 Trailer LIVE: Akshay Kumar film lands in controversy

Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar in OMG 2 has received a mixed response on social media. While his fans are impressed with Akshay’s look, a section of the internet has warned the Bollywood actor against hurting Hindu sentiments.

Aug 02, 2023 07:51 IST

OMG 2 LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar to release his film's trailer today

The trailer of OMG 2 is releasing today. Akshay Kumar informed fans on Tuesday that he would be sharing the trailer of his highly anticipated film today.

and actor Pankaj Tripathi in the role of a devotee. Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar has received mixed response on social media. While his fans are impressed with Akshay’s look, a section of the internet warned the Bollywood actor against hurting Hindu sentiments. Of late, mythological films including Adipurush and Brahmastra have been accused of hurting religious sentiments, and hence, there’s been a paranoia amongst the people regarding the films involving Hindu Gods.

