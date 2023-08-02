OMG 2 Trailer Live Updates: Akshay Kumar Film 'About Gods' Sparks Row Over 'Adults Only' Certificate, Makers DELETE 'Frontal Nudity'

OMG 2 Trailer LIVE Updates: The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is finally releasing today. Directed and written by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, Govind Namdev and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. OMG 2 is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Ahead of its theatrical release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film, without suggesting any cuts. However, it has recommended about 27 modifications.

The makers of OMG 2 released a one-minute-26-second teaser of the movie last month, sharing a glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar