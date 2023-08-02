OMG 2 Trailer Live Updates: Akshay Kumar Film 'About Gods' Sparks Row Over 'Adults Only' Certificate, Makers DELETE 'Frontal Nudity'

Live now
Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 08:01 IST
Mumbai, India
OMG 2 Trailer LIVE Updates: The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is finally releasing today. Directed and written by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, Govind Namdev and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. OMG 2 is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Ahead of its theatrical release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film, without suggesting any cuts. However, it has recommended about 27 modifications.
The makers of OMG 2 released a one-minute-26-second teaser of the movie last month, sharing a glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar
Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar in OMG 2 has received a mixed response on social media. While his fans are impressed with Akshay’s look, a section of the internet has warned the Bollywood actor against hurting Hindu sentiments.
The trailer of OMG 2 is releasing today. Akshay Kumar informed fans on Tuesday that he would be sharing the trailer of his highly anticipated film today.
विश्वास रखने के लिए आभार 🙌#OMG2Trailer tomorrow#OMG2 in theatres on August 11. pic.twitter.com/Au6Ojt5Ky1
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 1, 2023