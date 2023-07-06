OMG 2: Yami Gautam Joins Akshay Kumar Starrer, First Look Poster As Lawyer Revealed

Yami Gautam has joined Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her first look poster from the movie. The poster makes it clear that Yami will be playing the role of a lawyer in the film. In the caption of her post, Yami revealed that her character is named Kamini Maheshwari in OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar also shared Yami’s look poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, “The battle for truth is about to begin". He further mentioned that the teaser of OMG 2 will be released soon.

Reacting to the poster, one of the fans wrote, “I was eagerly waiting for this". Another user shared that the film will surely be a ‘masterpiece’.

OMG 2 marks Yami Gautam’s first movie with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar also dropped another poster of OMG 2 in which he was seen in Lord Shiva’s avatar, with his hair and locks flowing. The actor looked radiant and divine with ash smeared on his forehead while he looked upwards. In the caption, along with the release date, Akshay Kumar wrote, “बस कुछ दिनों में…🙏 #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon."

The first poster of Oh My God: OMG 2 was recently released which confirmed that the film will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Both the film will hit theatres on Augus 11. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and brings back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on the big screen after 22 years of the first film’s release. The makers had locked the release date long ago. Not only will Sunny be releasing Gadar 2 that weekend but OMG 2 will also face competition from Rajinikanth’s Jailer - which will also be releasing on the same day.