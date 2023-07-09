OMG2 Teaser Date Out: Akshay Kumar To Drop Promo Day After Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Deets Inside

OMG2 aka Oh My God 2 is set to release in August and the first teaser is set to release next week. The news was confirmed by Akshay Kumar. The actor took to Instagram and shared a small clip from the film along with the announcement that the OMG2 teaser will release on July 11, a day after Shah Rukh Khan drops the ‘preveu’ of Jawan.

In the video Akshay shared, Akshay was seen walking through a crowd of people chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’. In the video, Akshay was seen wearing a wig and a blue paint on his neck along with ashes smeared on his forehead, symbolising Lord Shiva. Sharing the post, Akshay wrote, “#OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11."

While the teaser is expected to release digitally, a source told Pinkvilla that the teaser will be attached to Mission: Impossible 7. “Akshay Kumar and team are ready to start the campaign of their August 11, 2023 release, Oh My God 2 with a teaser launch. The same teaser will be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7 across the country from July 12. The teaser has been certified ‘U’ with a runtime of 1 minute 34 seconds," a source said.

In the second installment, Akshay will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva and this time the film will reportedly focus on sex education. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. It will be interesting to see how the trio works their magic on the big screen.

Akshay Kumar released the first poster of Oh My God: OMG 2 earlier this month and confirmed that the film will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The film was also expected to clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. However, with Animal being pushed to December 1, OMG 2 will face two major competitors.