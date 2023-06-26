On Actress Jyotika's Workout Video, Husband Surya's Comment Is A Winner

Tamil actress Jyotika seems to be the latest inspiration icon when it comes to fitness. The 44-year-old has been posting some insane stills from her workout regime which could give youngsters in their 20s a run for their money. Jyotika’s training is sure to take away your Monday Blues and make you run to the gym even after a tiring long day’s work.

While most fitness addicts depend on lifting weights to keep their bodies in shape, in the video posted by Jyotika, she can be seen resorting to functional training as well. Functional training is a type of workout where you use your body weight to push or pull your body and is an extremely efficient method to increase strength, endurance, flexibility and of course, lose weight. Handstands, hanging crunches, lunges, deadlifts and leg presses along with cardio are just some of the exercises she can be seen doing. Take a look at the video.

She added the song Zinda from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to the video, to add a pinch of adrenaline rush to the video. Her husband Suriya, who is known to have a perfectly chiselled physique as well, could not help but comment, “My Wonder Woman," on the video. Additionally, he shared the video on his Instagram Stories as well. He was also joined by his brother Karthi who commented, “Absolute beast mode Anni," on the post. And they were not the only ones left awestruck by the video. Actor R Madhavan also commented, “That’s so very awesome Jo. I am getting a complex."

Meanwhile, Jyotika is set to make a comeback to Malayalam cinema with Jeo Baby’s Kathal: The Core alongside Mammootty. She is also most likely to work with Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming Venkat Prabhu-directed film Thalapathi 68. The actress is prepared to make a grand comeback to Bollywood with a part in Sri, starring Rajkumar Rao. It is noteworthy that Jyotika started her career with the Hindi film Doli Sajake Rakhna.