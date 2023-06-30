On Allari Naresh's 41st Birthday, Makers Announce His 62nd Film

Allari Naresh is known for his comical roles in the South Indian film Industry. The actor celebrates his 41st birthday today. He has been a part of more than 55 films and has left an indelible mark on the audience through his comedy. He is the son of the veteran Telugu director and producer EVV Satyanarayana. Naresh made his acting debut with the film Allari, which was directed by Ravi Babu. The actor has been part of some of the most exciting projects like Maharishi, Sudigaadu, Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam, Brother of Bommali, James Bond, and more.

In a career spanning almost 21 years, Naresh has earned two Filmfare Awards South, one Nandi Award, and one South Indian International Movie Award for his work. He is among the few actors who had seven releases in the year 2010, and among these films, Betting Bangaraju, Saradaga Kasepu, and Kathi Kantha Rao were super hits at the box office.

Allari Naresh Announces New Film

On the occasion of Naresh’s birthday, a new film was introduced which is tentatively titled #N62. With this, he will be joining hands with the director Subbu Mangadevi and the film will be bankrolled by Rajesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the banner of Hasya Movies. The production banner tweeted the same announcing the film of Allari Naresh, In doing so, the makers of the film have released the concept video starring the superstar.

As seen in the video, Allari Naresh was called by the director to listen to the pitch he was about to make to him. The director is seen that he wants to convince Naresh to be a part of the film. As the video progresses, it gives an idea of the possible elements that will be seen in the project. The film will contain a lot of love, action, emotion and drama and will be set in the 90s. Other details of the movie will be announced soon.

In the video, the crew for the film is also introduced. Sita Raman fame music composer, Vishal Chandra Shekhar will be composing the music. Cinematography will be handled by Richard M Nathan while the editing of the movie will be handled by Chota K Prasad.