On Anshula Kapoor's Post Remembering Her Mother, Janhvi Kapoor Said This

Anshula Kapoor, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, recently shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, reminiscing about her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away in 2012 due to cancer. In her post, Anshula expressed her emotions, revealing the fear of losing cherished memories of her mother.

She writes, “You’re never too old to miss your mom. I tried accessing a memory of mom tonight and the memory escapes me. This is one of my biggest fears, yet it comes true countless times a year. When I can’t relive a memory, when I loose her smell or her voice. But it has always come back to me in the past.”

“Here’s hoping it will come back to me this time too. But every time I can’t remember, it feels like I’ve lost you all over again Ma. Can there be a cap on how many times in a lifetime you experience the gravity of the same loss again? Miss you Ma. Please come back to me in my memories,” Anshula added.

Anshula Kapoor’s heartfelt post about her late mother received love from family, friends and fans on social media. Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and sister Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani expressed their support by sending heart emojis in the comments section.

The post touched the hearts of many and the comments section was filled with messages of comfort.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “You make me cry. I lost my mom 37 years ago in a road accident and following year my papa was killed by the terrorists in the line of duty. I am a middle aged woman now with grown up children and still not a day goes without thinking about my mom and dad. When I got married, when I had kids, at every milestone, I cried buckets, if only I could share something with them.”

Another wrote, “Lost both my parents, and it is the worst thing that can happen to a child. The memories are not gone, they will come and go they just gets stuck in a cave in your brain sometimes.”

One more wrote, “They’ll come back, something will trigger a memory and the glaze, the scent, the laugh, the glisten in the eyes, they all come back. Wait for it. They all come back.”

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were primarily raised by their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, after she divorced Boney Kapoor in 1996.