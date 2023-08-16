On Arjun’s Birthday, Makers Of Leo Share His Character Poster From Film

Leo, the highly awaited Tamil movie of the year, is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on October 19. Renowned actor Arjun, known as the Action King, is set to have a significant role in the film. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled Arjun’s character, Harold Das, on August 15, Arjun’s birthday, through a social media post. The film’s creators celebrated this special occasion by revealing Arjun’s role in the movie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj provided a sneak peek of Arjun’s appearance in the movie, introducing the character #HaroldDas. He posted the glimpse with a caption, “And now meet #HaroldDas. Thank you, @akarjunofficial, sir, for the extraordinary efforts you’ve put in for this film! Wishing our #ActionKing a very happy birthday! #Leo #GlimpseOfHaroldDas #HBDActionKingArjun".

Previously, the character Antony Das, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt, was introduced, sparking speculation among viewers that Arjun’s character, Harold Das, might be his brother in the film due to their shared surname. However, the filmmakers have maintained a sense of mystery around this connection.

Leo boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Other notable names in the movie include Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Matthew Thomas, and Sandy. Anurag Kashyap also makes a cameo appearance. The film’s music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

In addition to his directing career, Anurag Kashyap has explored acting roles in several films. Furthermore, he is involved in three Tamil movies, one of which is the highly anticipated film Leo

Looking back on this journey, Kashyap conveyed his deep respect for the filmmakers he has partnered with, sharing, “All of them are exceptional creators, and collaborating with each has been truly fulfilling. My aspiration came true. I openly expressed my desire to have a standout scene in a Lokesh Kanagaraj movie. After Lokesh saw the interview, he reached out, saying, ‘Sir, I’ve penned something for you.’ When your genuine cinephile admiration is reciprocated by filmmakers, it’s a remarkable connection. The experience was absolutely wonderful."