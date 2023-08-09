On Fahadh Faasil's Birthday, Director Mari Selvaraj Pens Heartfelt Note For His Maamannan Actor

Fahadh Faasil’s performance in the Tamil political thriller Maamannan has received tremendous praise after its release. Although Fahadh’s ability to delve deep into a character’s complexities and successfully showcase its entire essence has proven problematic in this context, director Mari Selvaraj did not glorify the character in any way. Mari Selvaraj has also spoken about how Fahadh aced the character and knew of its social implications before he took up the role.

Fahadh celebrated his 41st birthday on Tuesday and received heartwarming wishes from friends and fans from across the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. Mari Selvaraj was also one of them who wished the actor a great birthday in a unique style. He shared a touching message for Fahadh on social media, recalling how Fahadh’s expressive eyes served as inspiration for the creation of the character Rathnavelu. Mari also expressed his deep affection for Fahadh’s eyes.

“In one eye, I asked you to firmly believe that the way of life that has been taught for generations is right. On the other eye, I had asked you to represent the confusion that the younger generation creates by asking fierce questions against the established norm," Mari wrote. The director also commended Fahadh on how two polar opposite lifestyles were portrayed by him by the sheer magic of his eyes and how he managed to pull off across the entirety of Maamannan. He also added some behind the scene shots from the making of the film in his tweet.

Mari Selvaraj recently recalled Oscar-winning composer and Maamannan’s music director AR Rahman referring to Fahadh’s performance as ‘unsettling’ after watching the movie. Talking to Film Companion, Mari Selvaraj said that AR Rahman had said that he was both scared and shocked to see Fahadh’s sinister performance in the film.