On Fardeen Khan's Photo Flaunting Biceps, Esha Deol And Dia Mirza Said This

Fardeen Khan is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors in the entertainment industry. The actor, absent from the big screen for a while, has generated excitement among his fans by confirming his highly anticipated comeback to the silver screen while responding to a paparazzi question. Now, the actor has shared a stunning picture of himself, showcasing his toned biceps, and expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and love in his latest post.

The photo shared on Instagram shows Fardeen Khan exuding confidence as he flaunts his chiselled biceps. His gratitude-filled message in the caption further endeared him to his fans, who were quick to shower him with compliments and praise. The caption read, “Thank you all for the overwhelming support and positivity on my recent post! Your kind words and encouragement are fuel for me. I’m truly grateful for each and every one of you. Keep spreading the love and let’s continue to uplift each other. Stay awesome!”

Soon after he dropped his picture, fans flooded the comment section with admiration. One wrote, “Fardeen you are a shining example of perseverance, dedication, and hard work. Keep shining my friend, looking forward to seeing you on the big screen," while another one wrote, “Your transformation is inspiring." Another fan exclaimed, “One of the best handsome heroes of Bollywood. Love You." A fan added, “Hero is back." Many others dropped fire and red heart emojis to convey their admiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

Fardeen’s post also garnered attention from celebrities within the film fraternity, with Bobby Deol responding with raised hands and fire emojis, Dia Mirza expressing her affection with love, tiger, and hug emojis, and Esha Deol complimenting him as “Hottest." Riteish Deshmukh commented with an enthusiastic “Awesomeeeeee!!!"

Speculations surrounding the actor’s comeback to the big screen have been a topic of discussion among his fans. Recently, a paparazzo posed a question to the actor, stating, “We want you to see you on the big screen soon. Are you making a comeback?" In response to the paparazzo’s question, the actor responded with a reassuring smile and said, “Ji haan (Yes)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Workwise, Fardeen Khan’s last appearance was in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. The actor is now all set to grace the silver screen in director Kookie Gulati’s crime thriller film Visfot alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Riddhi Dogra. He will be also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s TV series Heeramandi.