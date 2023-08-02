On His Candid Pic With Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar Wrote 'Love Hai To Sab Hai'

Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film was released last week and is ruling the box office. Celebrating the success of the movie, the director shared a picture with the lead pair on social media. Along with the all-smile picture, Karan also shared a deleted dialogue from the film, which he thinks is apt to describe the trio.

Posting a picture of himself with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Karan wrote, “Love hai to sab hai". Further, he added, “Line picture se cut gaya..lekin is image pe toh banta hai (The line was removed from the film but suits the image)." In the image, Karan Johar is seen in a printed orange T-Shirt and a pair of black framed glasses. Ranveer Singh is wearing a solid white T-shirt and a black cap. On the other hand, the picture only focuses on Alia’s face, which has a subtle pink glow.

While the film is quite successful commercially, some critics have pointed out that the lead pair lacks chemistry, and some have also pointed out flaws in the music album. In an interview with Film Companion, Karan said, “Yeh kahaan se aaya mujhe samajh hi nahi aata, unki itni chemistry hai (I don’t know where this came from, they have such brilliant chemistry)."

Further addressing the criticisms about the music, Karan Johar said, “Let me tell you, this music will all start picking up now, because you’ll have context. And the melodies are beautiful. I still believe Pritam is a genius, Amitabh Bhattacharya is a genius. You’ll find yourself liking all of the songs once the album is dropped. Initially, there’s too much pressure. You’re waiting for your first song to top the charts, and not every song can these days. It’s a really tough, crowded market." He added that he is very proud of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani music album and has never been affected by the criticism. He believes that the songs will have a life of their own.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has crossed over 100 crore as per its worldwide collection. The film has an amazing ensemble cast that includes renowned performers like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. Fans were treated to cameos by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan as well.