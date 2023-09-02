On Kiccha Sudeep's 50th Birthday, Makers Reveal Title Of His Upcoming Film

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep dons many hats. He is an actor, producer, director, singer and TV host. He works predominantly in the Kannada film industry but has marked his identity in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films too. Today, on September 2, Kiccha Sudeep is celebrating his 50th birthday.

On this special day, the makers of his 46th film have announced its title. The film’s team wished him a ‘happy birthday’ along with the poster of the film. They wrote in the caption, “We are happy to make this day more special for our Badshah, and here is the birthday treat for all of you! The demon has a name now: Max." They shared the title teaser along with it.

Max’s poster depicts Kiccha Sudeep in an intense avatar. Though his face is not visible, his silhouette is. He is seen holding a machine gun. The ambience looks fierce; it seems like there’s a bomb blast of sorts that has taken place around him, with fire and smoke all around.

The teaser starts with a police station receiving a phone call about a possible attack in the city. The police officers believe that only the main lead (Sudeep) can get hold of the attackers. The shot with impressive background sound and visuals has created a strong impact. It is expected that the audience will experience a dripping action film with this one.

Max is directed by Vijay Karthikeyan and produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu. It is under the banner of V Creations and is expected to be a pan-India release.

A few days back, Kiccha Sudeep shared the news of collaborating with KRG Production Company and returning to direction after almost 10 years. The shooting of the film will begin in 2024.

Kiccha Sudeep was last seen in the film Vikrant Rona. He is known for his notable performances in films like Eega, Kempe Gowda, Veera Madakari, and Sparsha. His upcoming projects are Narsanhar, Kabzaa 2, and Thugs of Malgudi. His Bollywood breakthrough was with the 2012 film Dabangg 2, in which he played the antagonist opposite Salman Khan. His followers are now eagerly waiting for his next film.