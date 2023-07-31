On Lisa Kudrow’s Birthday, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Has A Special Message

Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., recently celebrated her 60th birthday. She received heartwarming messages from her co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. On this special occasion, Jennifer and Courteney took to social media, sharing rare throwback pictures from their time filming the show together. The posts were a beautiful tribute to their enduring friendship and the cherished memories they created on the iconic series.

Jennifer Aniston’s post included some old pictures of the two posing next to each other on a sofa. Another is from the set of the sitcom and features their other co-star, Courtney Cox. The most recent one she posted is from the ‘Friends Reunion’ in 2020. The picture has the entire cast, including Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry. “Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!" she wrote along with the post.

Courteney Cox also shared a string of throwback pictures. While some are their recent selfies, she also included a group picture of the entire cast. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love."

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox played Rachel Green and Monica Geller alongside, Lisa Kudrow in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The sitcom first aired in 1994 and continued for 10 seasons until 2004. David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s sitcom centres around the lives of six adults and how they navigate the ups and downs of life while always being there for each other. Lisa Kudrow has been part of several films in her career spanning decades. She was seen in P.S. I love you, Dr Dolittle 2, Hotel for Dogs and The Girl On The Train among others.