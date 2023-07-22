On Mammootty's 8th Kerala State Film Award, A Special Message From Mohanlal

The winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Friday. Malayalam star Mohanlal congratulated the winners and also gave a special shout-out to his “Ichakka” Mammootty. The actor also sent him love for bagging the Best Actor award. Director Mahesh Narayanan, actor Kunchako Boban, and actress Vincy Aloshious were also congratulated for their respective victories.

“Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love and congrats to Mammootty - my Ichakka, Mahesh Narayan, Kunchacko Boban and Vincy Aloshious! Keep rocking!” the actor wrote on his Facebook Timeline.

Mammootty was also quick to react to the post and wrote in the comments sections, “Thank you dear Lal for the wishes.”

Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan also wished his father by sharing a still from Mammootty’s 2022 film Bheeshma Parvam which turned out to be a blockbuster. The Sita Ramam actor wrote in the caption, “Bestest.”

Mammootty has won his 8th Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor award for the Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. In the film, he played the role of a middle-aged Christian man who one day wakes up and behaves like a Tamil man named Sundaram who went missing two years ago. The film has won the hearts of audience and the impressed the critics. It is also one of the finest performances of Mammootty.

Director Mahesh Narayanan won the award for the film Ariyippu. Kunchako Boban bagged a special jury mention for his performance in Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will be next seen in the upcoming family-social drama Kaathal: The Core. The veteran actor has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming investigative thriller, Kannur Squad, which is currently in its post-production stage. Mammootty is currently busy shooting Bazooka. He also has the second instalment of Big B with Amal Neerad which is titled, Bilal.

On the other hand, Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban. He will be also seen in an extended cameo role in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer alongside Rajinikanth. Mohanlal also has L2: Empuraan, Vrushabha, Ram and Drishyam 3 in the pipeline. The actor is also making his directorial debut with Barroz which is gearing up to release this summer.