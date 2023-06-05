On Marriage Anniversary, Anasuya Bharadwaj's Adorable Video And Heartfelt Note For Husband

Television anchor-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj needs no introduction. She is one of the leading faces in the Telugu television and film industries. From making her fans laugh through several comedy shows like Jabardasth and Comedy Nights to her performances in movies like Kshanam, Ranghasthalam and Pushpa: The Rise, she has built a huge fan base. Apart from this, the diva frequently hits the headlines for her comments, reactions, social life and personal exposure.

Anasuya also never hesitates to express her feelings to her fans via social media. Recently, she celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Susank Bharadwaj on Sunday.

On the special occasion, Anasuya Bharadwaj dropped an adorable video with her husband and penned a long letter expressing her love for him. The clip she posted is from their beach vacation, where they are seen enjoying their private time. Sharing the clip, Anasuya wrote, “I still remember the first love letter you wrote to me dated January 23rd, 2001, at the auditorium in New Delhi, where we were attending a cultural competition between our country’s directorates. I realised I never returned yours with a response, so here I try. Dear Nikku."

She added, “Today, I want to thank you for not only keeping me together all these years, but also for the numerous sacrifices you have made for being the pillar to keep our love intact regardless of the meanness thrown at you by some amateurs, and for letting me be. We are currently maturing as a group. I often wonder how you put up with me until I remember that I put up with you as well! Here’s a reminder that you’re the only one I want to bother for the rest of our lives. I know we are not a perfect couple. We are stupid together, we are weird together, and we are unreasonable with each other. Sometimes we can’t stand each other. But still, here we are taking turns to be strong for each other."

Anasuya Bharadwaj and Susank Bharadwaj tied the knot in 2010 and are also parents of two children.

On the professional front, Anasuya will soon play a significant role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun which is right now under production. Apart from this, she also has the upcoming Tamil film Flashback in her kitty.