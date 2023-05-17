On MT Vasudevan Nair's 90th Birthday Event, Mammootty's Glowing Tribute To Writer

On Tuesday, a special event honouring Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair got underway in Thunchan Parambu, Tirur. The writer, also known as MT, was honoured during the Sadaram MT celebration on his 90th birthday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described MT as a writer who supported secular ideals when he opened the festival. According to him, MT had a great eye for the time he lived in and expressed his observations through intense feelings.

At the event, actor Mammootty, who served as the chief guest, said he owes MT for developing the characters that propelled him to stardom. According to Mammootty, many characters that have been created by MT still remain untapped. He expressed his desire to give shape to those characters on screen.

He also said that there was a very close and personal relationship with NT and said he could always approach him as a brother, friend or fan. Mammootty also credited him with nurturing the actor in himself. According to Mammootty, the motivation he receives for his performances is from the literary works of MT. “I have come to Tirur just a few times. I wanted to come more often but I could not. I don’t think I would have a better chance to meet you all," he said to the crowd that greeted him with cheers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan added that the secular ideology propounded by MT had more value at a time when politics of hate was being spread.

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in the crime thriller Rorschach. Mammootty was also supposed to have a release on May 11, Kaathal: The Core with Jyothika. However, the release has been postponed due to unspecified reasons.