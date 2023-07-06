On Offering Films Only To 'People Of His Caste', Director Mari Selvaraj Says, 'Nobody Survives ...'

Maamannan, written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, was released on June 29 and received mixed to positive reviews. Some appreciated the film for its subject, while others have termed it a propaganda film of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party. Recently, News 18 Tamil organised an event named Maamannan Celebrations. In this programme, Mari Selvaraj opened up to many questions from the media. One of the reporters said that he was extending opportunities to only people of his caste. The journalist further said that this has happened, despite Selvaraj speaking against caste-based biases in his films. Mari Selvaraj refuted these allegations and said that he finds this question irritating.

He said that there was no one to help him when he was about to make his career in the film industry. According to Mari Selvaraj, he has struggled for 15 years to establish his presence in the entertainment industry. Now that when he is at the pinnacle of his career, he will never discriminate against anyone. The director said that no one survives in the film industry without the help of people from their caste. News 18 Tamil has shared a video of this event on Instagram. The channel captioned it, “Am I raising my caste people? Mari Selvaraj responds to criticism.” The clip has garnered over 70,000 views.

Social media viewers didn’t accept Selvaraj’s arguments, and one of them challenged the filmmaker to give a half an hour interview to journalist Rangaraj Pandey. The user added that Pandey will unearth the fact that Selvaraj is a caste-based fanatic via his questions. For those who don’t know about Pandey, he is the former Editor-In-Chief of Thanthi TV. According to another user, there is truth in the statement that Selvaraj gives chances to people of his caste only in the movies. The user called for a boycott of his films.

Maamannan revolves around Athiveeran (Udhayanidhi Stalin), a martial arts instructor who fights against caste-based atrocities.